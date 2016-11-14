Trump names Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus chief of staff

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff Sunday, placing a loyal Republican adviser in one of the most powerful positions in the White House, according to U.S. media reports.

Priebus, who supported Trump throughout the election campaign, has close ties with House Speaker Paul Ryan and the congressional leadership and is expected to help a president-elect with no political experience get his policies through Congress.

Trump also appointed Steve Bannon, the Trump campaign CEO and executive chairman of Breitbart News, as a chief strategist and senior counselor, the reports said. Bannon joined Trump's campaign team in August.