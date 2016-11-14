Close

Kyodo News

November 14, 2016 19:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:58 14 November 2016

BOJ Kuroda urges U.S. to ratify TPP for Japan's growth

NAGOYA, Nov. 14, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday urged the United States to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, amid growing fears that the pact will not take effect following the victory of Republican Donald Trump, a strong opponent of the deal, in the U.S. presidential race.

Kuroda, who met with the press for the first time since last week's U.S. election, also expressed hope that the president-elect will carry out economic measures in an appropriate manner with the backing of the Republican-controlled Congress.

"The TPP is a major milestone as Japan and the United States have taken the lead in creating the world's biggest free trade zone," Kuroda said at a press conference in Nagoya, central Japan.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • BOJ chief Kuroda gives speech in Nagoya
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook
  2. 9 Nov 2016Duterte gives Marcos kin green light for hero's burial of ex-dictator
  3. 8 Nov 2016Philippines commemorates 3rd anniversary of typhoon disaster
  4. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  5. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete