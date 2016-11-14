Close

November 14, 2016

18:26 14 November 2016

China worried over Japan's bid to add remote islands to UNESCO list

BEIJING, Nov. 14, Kyodo

China has told Japan through diplomatic channels that it is concerned about Tokyo's attempt to add remote southwestern islands to UNESCO's World Heritage list, officials with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

China's worries stem from its belief that the designation of the Amami-Ryukyu islands, straddling Japan's Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures, could have a negative effect on its claim to a small group of islands in the East China Sea, a major source of tension between the two countries.

Although Japan has explained many times that the Japanese-controlled, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands are not part of its application to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Beijing has not changed its view, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

