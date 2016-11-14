2-year-old girl injured in Indonesian church attack dies, 15 detained

A 2-year-old girl, one of four children injured when a man previously convicted of terrorism threw a Molotov cocktail at churchgoers in central Indonesia on Sunday morning, died Monday of serious burns, the National Police said.

Police have detained 15 people over the incident, including 32-year-old Jo bin Muhammad Aceng Kurnia, who was captured when he attempted to flee after throwing the incendiary device.

Jo was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for involvement in a planned church bombing on Good Friday in Tangerang, a Jakarta suburb, in 2011. Jo was released from prison in 2014.