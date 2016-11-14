19:07 14 November 2016
Japan, South Korea agree to sign military intelligence pact
TOKYO, Nov. 14, Kyodo
Japan and South Korea agreed Monday to sign a pact to share military intelligence, Japan's Foreign Ministry said, as the two neighbors seek to strengthen security ties in the face of a growing threat from North Korea.
The two governments aim to sign the General Security of Military Information Agreement as soon as this month after completing domestic procedures, Japanese government sources said.
Earlier Monday, South Korea's main opposition parties threatened to dismiss the country's defense minister if the government signs the intelligence sharing agreement.
