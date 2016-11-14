Rugby: Japan flyer Ohata to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Former Japan international Daisuke Ohata will be inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame this week, the international governing body of rugby union announced Monday.

"I feel very honored and at the same time feel a heavy responsibility," Ohata said in his tweet. "I am thankful for having encountered rugby and will do my best to contribute to the development of rugby."

Ohata, 41, who played for Kobe Kobelco Steelers, Japan and the Japan sevens team, is the current world record holder for most test tries, touching down 69 times in 58 international appearances.

Over his 10-year international career, which started and finished with hat-tricks against South Korea, he played in both the 1999 and 2003 Rugby World Cups.

He is one of the 12 inductees to be newly added to the prestigious list this year, alongside such legendary names as England's Jonny Wilkinson and Wales' Shane Williams, who finished his professional career in Japan playing for Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars.

Ohata -- an ambassador for the 2019 Rugby World Cup to be held in Japan -- follows in the illustrious footsteps of another flying Japanese wing, Yoshihiro Sakata, who was inducted into the hall in 2012.

Bill Beaumont, World Rugby chairman, said, "The World Rugby Hall of Fame recognizes those who have made an indelible mark on our sport through feats on the field of play, displays of great character or through their tireless and inspirational work in driving forward our great game."

"The latest set of inductions includes some real legends, players who have helped to shape the image of rugby and inspire generations of fans."

"They are truly some of the biggest names in our sport and all have contributed immensely to the enjoyment we have all felt watching top-level rugby over the decades."

"Each of these 12 inductees has made a positive impression on the sport that will last the test of time," he commented in a press release.

To be eligible to be considered for the Hall of Fame, inductees generally need to have been retired from international rugby for at least three years, made an outstanding contribution to the game of rugby, and demonstrated on and off the field the core values of the sport.

The induction will take place Nov. 17 in Rugby, England, where the physical home for the Hall of Fame will be officially established for the first time.

==Kyodo