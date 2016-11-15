Close

Kyodo News

November 15, 2016 20:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:40 15 November 2016

S. Korea's Park asks prosecutors to postpone questioning

SEOUL, Nov. 15, Kyodo

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye has asked prosecutors to postpone the date for questioning her in the wake of an influence-peddling scandal involving her longtime friend, the president's lawyer said Tuesday.

Yoo Young Ha told reporters that Park is ready to be investigated by prosecutors, but "it would be appropriate for the president to face questioning after allegations against her are clarified."

He said he will consult with the prosecution team as to when she would be prepared to submit to questioning.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Park asks prosecutors to postpone questioning over scandal
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Nov 2016Duterte gives Marcos kin green light for hero's burial of ex-dictator
  2. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  3. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  4. 10 Nov 2016Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia move to curb cross-border kidnappings
  5. 9 Nov 2016India's Modi seeks Japan's nuclear energy collaboration ahead of visit

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete