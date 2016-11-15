S. Korea's Park asks prosecutors to postpone questioning

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye has asked prosecutors to postpone the date for questioning her in the wake of an influence-peddling scandal involving her longtime friend, the president's lawyer said Tuesday.

Yoo Young Ha told reporters that Park is ready to be investigated by prosecutors, but "it would be appropriate for the president to face questioning after allegations against her are clarified."

He said he will consult with the prosecution team as to when she would be prepared to submit to questioning.