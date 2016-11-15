Baseball: Otani mentor Kuriyama eyeing more after 1st Japan Series title

So much has been made of the blinding talent of flame-throwing slugger Shohei Otani at the Nippon Ham Fighters, but little about their skipper Hideki Kuriyama who snatched the gem under the noses of all the other Nippon Professional Baseball teams at the 2012 draft.

With two Pacific League pennants in his five seasons, and his first Japan Series this year after overhauling an 11.5-game lead by the two-time defending Japan Series champ SoftBank Hawks, the Fighters' decision in November 2011 on someone without any managerial experience is paying more than dividends.

"Pundits never have the Fighters as their pick for the pennant on opening days," Kuriyama said at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan on Tuesday. "But this is a team that goes with trial and error through April and May, fitting in young players to the right places, and we develop as the season goes along."

"Even when we were 11-1/2 games back we had lots of things we could take measure of, and us at the front believed we still had the possibility of the pennant although we did feel the gap had become a little too big."

Kuriyama, a 55-year-old former Yakult Swallows outfielder and university professor, was working as a baseball analyst on television before the Fighters came calling. He saw Yu Darvish leave for the Texas Rangers two months into his charge, but won the pennant in his first managerial year before he got his hands on their new star.

Otani, coming out of high school stating a clear desire to start his career in the United States, ended up at the northern island of Hokkaido after Kuriyama cast the only nomination to earn his team the negotiating rights. After all the other teams gave up without a shot at the draft, Kuriyama succeeded in changing the mind of the adamant teenager.

"While making a whole-hearted effort to sign Otani, our fundamental mindset was to treat him like a family member," Kuriyama said. "His dream was to go to the majors, so we as a club drew up the map showing what's the best and also the simplest way to get there."

"I've been to Hanamaki (in Otani's native Iwate Prefecture) to negotiate countless times, but I never said, 'Please come to the Nippon Ham Fighters.'"

And in four years under the tutelage of Kuriyama, the 22-year-old has received the best possible care to explore the chance to nurture both his throwing and batting prowess. A 39-13 record and a 2.49 ERA is applaudable on its own right, but coupled with a batting average of .275 and 40 home runs in 338 games sees a phenomenal return.

The manager revealed that his days as an analyst helped him secure Otani.

"What most useful was the connection I had with Otani since his high-school days," Kuriyama said. "I could tell he had baseball intelligence and was highly convinced that if I explain to him what's good for his dream, he'll understand."

"I've been to watch and cover the minors during the 100-plus trips I've taken to the U.S. I said the best and ideal way to have a massive success in the majors was to develop and learn techniques in Japan for several years before joining them. And I had faith that my team could do it."

With his delicate attention behind the scene and thirst to get more from his players, Otani, like all the other players under Kuriyama's stewardship, could be in for even bigger time.

"Take Otani, he'd say he's okay if I ask him how he is even when he knows there's no chance of being so. We have to pick up well what he means and give him rest, or else he'll get tired and his numbers and form will drop," Kuriyama said. "I'm feeling the difficulty in providing care to get good things out of players."

"Anyone has strengths and weaknesses but you only see the good stuff from outside, when (at the back) we're trying to get the best out of him while balancing the two out."

"There really are things that I feel I could have done to leave my players with better numbers but didn't."

