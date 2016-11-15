Close

November 15, 2016 23:00

21:37 15 November 2016

H.K. court disqualifies 2 pro-independence legislators-elect

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, Kyodo

Hong Kong's High Court on Tuesday ruled to disqualify two pro-independence lawmakers-elect who last month failed to take their oath of office properly and used derogatory language in the process.

Justice Thomas Au ruled that Sixtus Leung, 30, and Yau Wai-ching, 25, lost their seats in the Legislative Council by failing during the oath-taking ceremony on Oct. 12 to commit themselves to uphold the Basic Law, the territory's mini-constitution in effect since its return to Chinese rule in 1997, and to swear allegiance to the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

"It is expected," Yau told the press outside the court house after the ruling. She blamed the government for putting pressure on the court to come to the judgment.

