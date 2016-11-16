U.N. committee passes resolution on N. Korea's rights violations

A Japan- and European Union-led resolution denouncing the widespread human rights violations that continue to take place in North Korea was adopted on Tuesday by a U.N. committee.

The resolution, which was presented for the 12th time to the U.N. General Assembly's Third Committee that is charged with overseeing human rights issues, has new language inserted and reflects current developments in a number of areas.

In particular, it expresses "grave concern at the lack of positive progress" by Pyongyang after an investigation began into Japanese nationals abducted mainly in the 1970s and 1980s by North Korean agents following a deal between North Korea and Japan in May 2014.

"The human rights situation in the DPRK remains as critical as ever," Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho said, referring to the country by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Millions of people await relief behind closed borders" including the abducted Japanese nationals and others snatched by North Korean agents in the past, he said.

As in previous years, the text also calls for the abduction issue to be resolved "at the earliest possible date."

"Even at this moment, abductees are living under great oppression, hoping for a day when they may reunite with their beloved families," the Japanese envoy said. "As the abductees and their families grow old, this issue can afford no further delay."

In light of the increased nuclear and ballistic missile testing by the North this year in violation of past U.N. Security Council resolutions, new language was inserted linking these developments to the humanitarian situation on the ground.

There is "grave concern about the impact of diverting resources to advance nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs on the humanitarian and human rights situation" for the North's citizens, it said.

Bessho said that 18 million out of the total population of 24.9 million needed humanitarian assistance.

In 2016 the Pyongyang carried out two underground nuclear tests and launched more than 20 ballistic missiles. The Security Council is in the midst of negotiating a new sanctions resolution in response to the latest nuclear test in September.

North Korea's Deputy Ambassador Kim In Ryong told reporters that his country rejected the resolution, calling it "a worthless document" aimed at "politicization, selectivity and double standards" that led to confrontations among member states.

The draft resolution was adopted without a vote this year, in line with the preference of some countries to handle human rights issues concerning individual countries at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Last year, the committee adopted a resolution on North Korea by a wide margin with 112 countries backing it and 19, including China and Russia, voting against and 50 abstaining.

The resolution will now be put to a vote in a plenary session of the General Assembly where it is expected to be adopted in December.

==Kyodo