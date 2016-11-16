Trump gearing up for Cabinet launch, Giuliani eyed for top diplomat

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held talks Tuesday with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in New York to select Cabinet members for the new administration to be launched in January.

U.S. media cited former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, as leading candidates for secretary of state.

Giuliani, a Trump aide with no foreign policy experience, is apparently showing interest in serving as Trump's top diplomat.