November 16, 2016 11:04

09:26 16 November 2016

Trump gearing up for Cabinet launch, Giuliani eyed for top diplomat

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held talks Tuesday with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in New York to select Cabinet members for the new administration to be launched in January.

U.S. media cited former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, as leading candidates for secretary of state.

Giuliani, a Trump aide with no foreign policy experience, is apparently showing interest in serving as Trump's top diplomat.

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

