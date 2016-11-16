FOCUS: Baseball: Mexican, Dutch Friendlies point to issues, answers

Samurai Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo wanted a test before selecting his candidates for next March's World Baseball Classic and he got it.

The four games against Mexico and the Netherlands, in which his team went 3-1, cast a spotlight on some issues that Kokubo, his staff and his players will have to consider before trying to recapture the WBC crown the team last won in 2009. The Samurai Japan staff will have to make decisions about their pitching, which was -- at best -- inconsistent, a cleanup hitter, and tactics to employ.

First and foremost is pitching, with Kokubo's mound staff surrendering 29 runs in 38 innings and posting a bloated 5.92 earned run average against Mexico and the Netherlands.

Before the series, pitching coach Hiroshi Gondo said Japan's pitchers at their best were a match for any team in the world. That hypothesis, however, remained unproven at Tokyo Dome, where command and control from the mound was at a premium.

The games used the same balls employed by Major League Baseball and the WBC, but they were not prepared the same way they will be for the tournament and were slicker than normal, causing troubles for pitchers on both sides. The mound at Tokyo Dome was also rebuilt to MLB specs, meaning it was harder than Japanese hurlers are used to.

"We made some good pitches, but we also threw some bad ones in dangerous locations. Because our opponents have amazing power, that wrecked us," Gondo told Kyodo News after his team beat the Netherlands by scores of 9-8 and 12-10. "That's not the kind of game we want to try and win. We want to keep them in check and then score in bunches."

"This is not a good direction for us."

Gondo first joined the staff ahead of March's friendlies with Taiwan and has contributed to the pitching depth by identifying less-heralded but effective hurlers. On his recommendation, Kokubo named side-arming Yakult Swallows middle reliever Ryo Akiyoshi to the team in March and added little-known Chunichi Dragons lefty Toshiya Okada to the squad for last week's games.

The 77-year-old Gondo, who was Hideo Nomo's first pro pitching coach and managed the Yokohama (currently DeNA) BayStars to the Japan Series championship in 1998, is as outspoken as they come. Asked what the team's solution for the pitchers' difficulties would be, Gondo said it was up to the individuals themselves to solve.

"It's inexcusable for quality pitchers to show opponents the weaknesses that we did. But for four games, that's what we observed," Gondo said.

"I think the pitchers were too excited. Otherwise, how do you explain guys whose control is so good during the season missing that much? But if a pitcher can't pitch when he is excited, he's never going to win. It's up to each individual to find a way to execute his pitches regardless of the ball or the mound. We didn't do that."

While most pitchers failed to meet Gondo's expectations, the offense was held back by No. 4 hitter Sho Nakata, whose career batting results as Samurai Japan's cleanup hitter fell to 9-for-60 with one double, one homer and four walks.

Although batting coach Atsunori Inaba said the Nakata experiment was probably over, Kokubo said after Sunday's game that the right-handed slugger is, with left-handed-hitting BayStars cleanup man Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, one of the candidates for the No. 4 hole in March.

Asked whether it was important for him to hit fourth for Samurai Japan as he does for the Nippon Ham Fighters, Nakata swallowed and paused before saying, "No. I'm willing to bat wherever they want me to. The team comes first."

The 27-year-old said he'd been feeling discomfort in his wrist, which was taped after Sunday's game. He added that it was his responsibility to prove he can do the job.

"I failed to produce good swings or satisfactory results," he told Kyodo News. "I felt a lack of practice affected me. (For the offseason) I need to go back to square one, build up my strength so I'm able to perform up to expectations. The games in March will be critical. It will be one must-win game after another. I want to do my best to prove I belong."

Inaba also indicated that Japanese hitters needed to be able to adjust to the kinds of pitches experienced major leaguers can throw when using their own ball. MLB's ball is slicker than the one used by Nippon Professional Baseball and allows fastballs, sinkers and changeups more arm-side movement than one sees in Japan.

"Those moving pitches are trouble," Inaba said. "I e-mailed Ichiro (Suzuki) and asked for advice in dealing with them."

"To put it briefly, he said that one way is to shorten your stroke and try to foul them off. He said foreign pitchers get frustrated when you do that and can end up giving you something good to hit. And because of pitch limits in the WBC, every extra pitch you can make someone throw is to your advantage."

"So I've asked batters to go up with a two-strike mentality to try that out."

Although Samurai Japan's game plan is not predicated on winning slug fests -- as they did during the four friendlies, Inaba indicated that the team has something akin to a secret weapon in slugging Fighters ace Shohei Otani -- and the coach wasn't talking about the youngster's electrifying pitches or swings.

Instead, he said the 22-year-old showed an amazing knack for reading opposing batteries.

"It's weird," Inaba said. "He'll see one pitch and know how a pitcher is going to try and get you out. He sees that and he shares it with his teammates. That's what I call teamwork. Even I can't do that."

==Kyodo