November 16, 2016 14:06

12:16 16 November 2016

Japan sees record foreign students working after graduation in 2015

TOKYO, Nov. 16, Kyodo

A record number of foreign students took jobs in the country straight after graduating from Japanese universities and vocational schools last year as firms actively hired such graduates, Justice Ministry data showed Wednesday.

A total of 15,657 students were employed in the country, more than double the 5,878 in 2005 as the government lures skilled professionals, especially in the information technology sector, to boost the global competitiveness of Japanese firms.

Under a plan adopted by the Cabinet in June, the government set the target of raising the employment rate of foreign students in Japan from the current 30 percent to 50 percent.

