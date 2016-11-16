Close

November 16, 2016 14:06

12:20 16 November 2016

Rugby: Lemeki withdraws from Brave Blossoms tour

TOKYO, Nov. 16, Kyodo

Japan wing Lomano Lava Lemeki has withdrawn from the Brave Blossoms' tour of Europe due to an injury, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced Wednesday.

Lemeki started in Saturday's 28-22 win over Georgia in Tbilisi, scoring two tries and playing nearly the whole game. No injury was specified by the JRFU.

The 27-year-old, who plays in the Top League for Honda Heat and represented Japan at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will miss Saturday's test against Wales in Cardiff and against Fiji a week later in France.

==Kyodo

