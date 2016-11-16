Abe keen to affirm importance of Japan-U.S. alliance with Trump

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to affirm the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance and build close personal ties when he holds his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday in New York amid uncertainty about the next U.S. leader's political vision.

The meeting with Trump follows the Republican's worrisome comments in his campaign over Washington's commitment to the longstanding Japan-U.S. security arrangement, notably his threat to pull U.S. troops out of Japan and other U.S. allies unless they pay more for their presence.

"As it will be their first direct meeting, the talks will focus on building a relationship of personal trust," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Wednesday.