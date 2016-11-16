Close

Kyodo News

November 16, 2016 14:06

12:56 16 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 16) SDF given new security role in S. Sudan

TOKYO, Nov. 16, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

SDF given new security role in S. Sudan

-- Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel work to set up safety shields between the peacekeeping operation headquarters and nearby refugee camp in Juba, South Sudan, on Nov. 14, 2016. The Japanese government decided on Nov. 15 to assign GSDF personnel a controversial new security duty -- rescuing U.N. staff and others under attack -- during peacekeeping operations there, despite lingering concern over the security situation.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15397/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

