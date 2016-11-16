Diet panel reopens talks on Constitution toward possible amendment

The Japanese parliament on Wednesday reopened a debate on the Constitution at an upper house panel, an essential step in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bid to achieve the first-ever amendment of the post-World War II supreme law.

It is the first time that substantial discussions have taken place at a parliamentary panel on the Constitution since the July upper house election gave Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and other pro-constitutional amendment forces enough Diet seats in both houses to propose revisions.

Commissions on the Constitution were set up at both Diet chambers in 2007, but active debate has often been hampered, mainly due to a standoff between ruling and opposition parties. The House of Councillors panel was reactivated Wednesday after a nine-month hiatus and the House of Representatives panel will resume discussions Thursday.