Trump eyes Ross for commerce secretary: U.S. media

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering Wilbur Ross, a private equity investor who has had extensive business dealings with Japan, as a candidate for commerce secretary, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

The report came as Trump held talks with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in New York to select Cabinet members for the new administration to be launched in January.

Separately, U.S. media cited former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, as leading candidates for secretary of state.