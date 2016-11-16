Close

Kyodo News

November 16, 2016 14:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:24 16 November 2016

Trump eyes Ross for commerce secretary: U.S. media

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering Wilbur Ross, a private equity investor who has had extensive business dealings with Japan, as a candidate for commerce secretary, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

The report came as Trump held talks with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in New York to select Cabinet members for the new administration to be launched in January.

Separately, U.S. media cited former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, as leading candidates for secretary of state.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Wilbur Ross eyed for Commerce Secretary in Trump's Cabinet
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  2. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  3. 10 Nov 2016Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia move to curb cross-border kidnappings
  4. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice security minister elected as Interpol president
  5. 11 Nov 2016Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete