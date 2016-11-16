Close

Kyodo News

November 16, 2016 14:06

13:29 16 November 2016

ASEAN defense ministers hold informal talks on security cooperation

VIENTIANE, Nov. 16, Kyodo

Defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met Wednesday in the Laotian capital Vientiane for a one-day retreat to share views on advancing defense cooperation as well as to discuss regional and international security challenges they face.

The meeting was expected to focus mainly on the bloc's security framework, reviewing the progress of cooperation among the members, according to an ASEAN source, and highlighting the outstanding nature of their cooperation in order to pave the way for future collaboration.

At the outset of the informal meeting, Lao Defense Minister Chansmone Chanyalat told his counterparts that ASEAN currently faces a number of threats and challenges that called for unity on the part of the 10-member bloc. He said this retreat would be a good opportunity to discuss ways to address future challenges.

Most Popular
  1. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  3. 10 Nov 2016Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia move to curb cross-border kidnappings
  5. 11 Nov 2016Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact

