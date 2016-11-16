ASEAN defense ministers hold informal talks on security cooperation

Defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met Wednesday in the Laotian capital Vientiane for a one-day retreat to share views on advancing defense cooperation as well as to discuss regional and international security challenges they face.

The meeting was expected to focus mainly on the bloc's security framework, reviewing the progress of cooperation among the members, according to an ASEAN source, and highlighting the outstanding nature of their cooperation in order to pave the way for future collaboration.

At the outset of the informal meeting, Lao Defense Minister Chansmone Chanyalat told his counterparts that ASEAN currently faces a number of threats and challenges that called for unity on the part of the 10-member bloc. He said this retreat would be a good opportunity to discuss ways to address future challenges.