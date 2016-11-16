Price of cancer drug Opdivo to be halved in Feb. amid user surge

An advisory panel to the health minister approved Wednesday a government plan to halve the price of the highly expensive cancer medication Opdivo from February, as a surge in users and attendant medical costs has raised fears of burdening the public health insurance system.

While the government typically reviews drug prices every two years, the health ministry has sought to revise the price of Ono Pharmaceutical Co.'s drug before the scheduled fiscal 2018 review by tapping a provision that allows it to slash the price of a drug under special circumstances.

Opdivo, also known as Nivolumab, was initially marketed in Japan in 2014 as a drug to treat melanoma, a type of skin cancer. It was priced at around 730,000 yen ($6,700) per 100 milligrams because there were a limited number of patients.