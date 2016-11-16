Close

November 16, 2016 17:07

14:24 16 November 2016

FOCUS: Japan, late teens less prepared for lower adulthood age

By Supriya Singh
TOKYO, Nov. 16, Kyodo

With a law change planned to reduce the age of adulthood from 20 to 18 in Japan following the similar lowering of the minimum voting age, the society and those in their late teens seem less prepared for the government's envisaged step.

In fact, a majority of teens appear not keen on the idea while many said 18- and 19-year-olds lack the ability to make judgment calls or are unable to take responsibility for their own actions.

A Kyodo News survey of the age group conducted earlier this year found a majority of respondents giving the plan the thumbs-down, with 68 percent against and only 32 percent in favor.

