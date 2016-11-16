Close

Kyodo News

November 16, 2016 20:07

17:07 16 November 2016

NHK to air yearlong Olympics drama ahead of 2020 Tokyo Games

TOKYO, Nov. 16, Kyodo

NHK's popular yearlong period drama series for 2019 will focus on Japan's involvement in the Olympic movement, a year before Tokyo hosts the summer games, the public broadcaster said Wednesday.

Specifically, the drama will depict how Japan participated in the Olympics for the first time in the 1912 Games in Stockholm and hosted the 1964 Games in Tokyo, and events that took place in between.

The historical drama series, which often features feudal warlords and their wives as the main characters, will take up a modern historical theme for the first time in 33 years.

Kankuro Kudo, a successful screenwriter, will write the script. Other details, including the title and actors, have yet to be decided.

==Kyodo

