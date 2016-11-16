ASEAN defense ministers discuss security cooperation, S. China Sea

Defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Wednesday discussed advancing defense cooperation amid regional and international security challenges, including territorial disputes in the South China Sea, during a one-day retreat in the Laotian capital Vientiane.

Philippine Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Kyodo News after the meeting that the South China Sea issue was on the agenda but the ministers did not go into further details.

"We (the Philippines) only said that there is the problem there and we hope all sides will follow the rule of law," he said.