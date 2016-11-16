NHK to air yearlong Olympics drama ahead of 2020 Tokyo Games

NHK's popular yearlong period drama series for 2019 will focus on Japan's involvement in the Olympic movement, a year before Tokyo hosts the summer games, the public broadcaster said Wednesday.

Specifically, the drama will depict how Japan participated in the Olympics for the first time in the 1912 Games in Stockholm and hosted the 1964 Games in Tokyo, and events that took place in between. The Japanese capital will be the setting for most of its scenes.

The historical drama series, which often features feudal warlords and their wives as the main characters, will take up a modern historical theme for the first time in 33 years.