Close

Kyodo News

November 16, 2016 20:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:14 16 November 2016

Prosecutors to ask Park to submit to questioning by Fri.

SEOUL, Nov. 16, Kyodo

South Korea's state prosecutors on Wednesday asked embattled President Park Geun Hye to submit herself to questioning by Friday in the wake of an influence-peddling scandal involving her longtime friend, an official from the prosecution said.

The request came after the Park's defense lawyer asked prosecutors Tuesday for more time before she would submit to questioning as a witness, after prosecutors earlier sought such a session on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Given what the defense lawyer said yesterday, questioning (the president) tomorrow looks difficult," the official said. "The prosecution plans to notify (the presidential office) questioning is possible by Friday," the official added.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Prosecutors to ask Park to submit to questioning by Fri.
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  2. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  3. 10 Nov 2016Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia move to curb cross-border kidnappings
  4. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice security minister elected as Interpol president
  5. 11 Nov 2016Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete