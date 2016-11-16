Prosecutors to ask Park to submit to questioning by Fri.

South Korea's state prosecutors on Wednesday asked embattled President Park Geun Hye to submit herself to questioning by Friday in the wake of an influence-peddling scandal involving her longtime friend, an official from the prosecution said.

The request came after the Park's defense lawyer asked prosecutors Tuesday for more time before she would submit to questioning as a witness, after prosecutors earlier sought such a session on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Given what the defense lawyer said yesterday, questioning (the president) tomorrow looks difficult," the official said. "The prosecution plans to notify (the presidential office) questioning is possible by Friday," the official added.