Sumo: Goeido remains among 4 unbeatens in Kyushu

Ozeki Goeido continued on course for a possible promotion to yokozuna with an easy win Wednesday, keeping him among four wrestlers with perfect records after four days at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

Goeido carried the day against 23-year-old komusubi Mitakeumi with a terrific opening charge that swept the youngster back to the straw bales and over for a quick victory in the 15-day event at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

A day after securing his 1,000th victory, yokozuna Hakuho (4-0) also had little time to sweat in a nearly effortless win over komusubi Tamawashi (2-2).

The Mongolian grand champion stood his opponent up on the tachiai and let the komusubi make the next move. Tamawashi recoiled briefly and advanced on the yokozuna's right shoulder, but Hakuho pivoted backward on his left foot, grabbed the komusubi's arm and sent him twisting downward to defeat.

Yokozuna Kakuryu defended his perfect record in clinical fashion. Following his Mongolian compatriot Hakuho to the raised ring, Kakuryu got inside of Kaisei's arms on the charge, grabbed the front of the Brazilian's belt and levered the second-ranked maegashira out to his fourth defeat.

Harumafuji just barely managed to remain one win back of his yokozuna brethren with a lucky defeat of huge Bulgarian Aoiyama.

The match between the diminutive yokozuna and the top-ranked maegashira appeared to be stalemated until Aoiyama (0-4) executed a nifty underarm throw. Unfortunately he collapsed backward as his left knee buckled under him with Harumafuji on top.

Ozeki Terunofuji evened his record at 2-2, forcing out previously unbeaten No. 3 maegashira Shodai.

Veteran ozeki Kisenosato earned his 24th career victory over top-ranked maegashira Tochiozan (0-4), controlling the process from start to frontal force-out finish, to improve to 3-1.

Ozeki Kotoshogiku crashed down in a heartbeat, suffering his third defeat thanks to a deft move on the tachiai by No. 3 maegashira Endo (3-1).

Kotoshogiku charged into his opponent on the tachiai but without enough energy to budge him. He then flubbed his lines, standing there without a clue as Endo shifted his weight to his right and slapped the ozeki down to his left.

Sokokurai, a Chinese citizen from Inner Mongolia, defeated fellow No. 14 maegashira Chiyotairyu (2-2) to remain unbeaten.

==Kyodo