November 16, 2016 20:08

19:18 16 November 2016

N. Korea's official media finally touches on Trump's election win

BEIJING, Nov. 16, Kyodo

North Korea's official media referred to Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election on Wednesday, for the first time, with little detail and without making any assessment of the outcome.

The reference was made in a commentary from the Korean Central News Agency censuring South Korea's ruling party for its way of dealing with an influence-peddling scandal involving a longtime confidante of President Park Geun Hye.

The commentary accused the Saenuri Party of trying to direct the attention of the scandal and to steer itself out of difficulties by using "even the U.S. presidential election's outcome" and Seoul's urgent need to prepare for Trump's incoming administration.

