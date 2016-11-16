Close

Kyodo News

November 16, 2016 20:08

19:48 16 November 2016

Japan, Malaysia leaders affirm commitment to keep TPP alive

TOKYO, Nov. 16, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Malaysian counterpart Najib Abdul Razak agreed in Tokyo Wednesday to remain committed to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, despite the pact's diminishing chances of obtaining the U.S. ratification required to bring it into force.

"We are on the same page -- we have passed the resolution in our parliament to participate in the TPP, and the way is clear for Malaysia to go ahead with the TPP and we hope that the TPP agreement will come into force," Najib told a joint press conference following talks with Abe.

The Japanese Diet's upper house is currently deliberating bills that passed the lower house last week to approve the pact, which it signed with Malaysia, the United States and nine other Pacific Rim nations in February.

  • Meeting between Japanese, Malaysian prime ministers
