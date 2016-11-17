Close

November 17, 2016 2:10

01:57 17 November 2016

Soccer: Rakuten to become Barcelona's shirt sponsor

BERLIN, Nov. 16, Kyodo

Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc. will become Barcelona's shirt sponsor in a four-year deal worth 220 million euros ($235 million), the Spanish powerhouse announced Wednesday.

The agreement, to be finalized at an extraordinary meeting of club members in the coming weeks, will see the Rakuten logo feature on Barcelona's shirts beginning in the 2017-2018 season. It will carry an option of a one-year extension.

"I am very excited about joining the Barca community," said Rakuten Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Mikitani in a statement.

