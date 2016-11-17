02:00 17 November 2016
Bob Dylan not to attend Nobel Prize ceremony
LONDON, Nov. 16, Kyodo
Bob Dylan will not travel to Sweden to receive his Nobel Prize for literature at the Dec. 10 ceremony, the Swedish Academy announced Wednesday.
The academy said in a statement that it had received a personal letter from the American singer-songwriter that says he is unable to attend the ceremony "due to pre-existing commitments."
"He underscored, once again, that he feels very honored indeed, wishing that he could receive the prize in person," the statement said.
