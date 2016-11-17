"Overwhelming majority" in U.S. back Paris climate deal: Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Wednesday an "overwhelming majority" of Americans support the United States taking action in line with the Paris Agreement on battling climate change.

"The global community is more united than ever, not just in accepting the challenge, but in confronting it with real action," Kerry said during the first conference of parties to the Paris Agreement in Marrakech, Morocco.

"No one should doubt the overwhelming majority of citizens of the United States who know climate change is happening, and who are determined to keep our commitments that were made in Paris," he said.