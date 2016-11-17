Tennis: Nishikori falls to Murray in marathon match at World Tour Finals

Japanese ace Kei Nishikori put up a fight before falling to Britain's world No. 1 Andy Murray at the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday.

Fifth-ranked Nishikori took the first set in a tiebreak but Murray dug deep to prevail 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted a record 3 hours, 20 minutes -- the longest three-set match in tournament history.

Murray improved his record to 2-0 in Group A, while Nishikori dropped to 1-1. Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka (1-1) won 7-6(3), 7-6(3) against Croatia's Marin Cilic (0-2).

Nishikori can advance to the semifinals for the first time in two years by beating Cilic in his next match on Friday. He could also advance even if he loses, providing Murray beats Wawrinka.

"I made mistakes on key points, my shots weren't deep enough, and I could not take break points," said Nishikori. "I had chances in the second and third sets and could not take them."

"Overall I played well but if you don't take the points where you should be taking them then you are going to allow players like this, that are ranked No. 1 or 2, to come from behind and beat you."

Nishikori in his next match will be aiming to avenge his defeat to Cilic in the final of the Swiss Indoors last month.

"I just lost (to Cilic) recently in Basel and it is not going to be easy," said Nishikori. "He has great serve."

"In that match (in Basel) he played really aggressively, so I have to really focus to beat Marin."

Nishikori took the first set when Murray hit a mid-court forehand wide to end the 85-minute opener.

But the Scot regrouped to break Nishikori to 30 in the first game of the second set, pulling away on to open up a 4-2 advantage.

After Nishikori pulled it back to 4-4, Murray played with greater intensity, clinching the second set on his third set point opportunity, when Nishikori hit a backhand long.

Murray broke Nishikori in the third and fifth games before finally clinching the win.

"There was nothing really in it," said Murray when asked the difference between him and Nishikori.

"I think the 2-1 game in the third set was very important. I had just broken him. It was a long game, that next one. I think he had one or two break points there. When I won that, I think his head dropped for five minutes."

"He came back well, fought right to the end. The difference, really, was just that I got off to a slightly quicker start in the third set. But, I mean, he could have won in two sets, for sure. He was dictating, like I said, many points. He had a number of chances."

