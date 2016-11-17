FEATURE: Iranian man in Japan supporting those with disabilities back home

Mohammad Pashai, an Iranian man living in Japan who became paralyzed from the waist down following an accident at work, is expanding the horizons of his disabled compatriots back home by sending them secondhand wheelchairs and other assistive devices.

Pashai said he has been encouraged by the kindness of Japanese people and wants to return the favor to those living with disabilities in Iran.

In early August, Pashai, a resident of Japan's Kanagawa Prefecture southwest of Tokyo, was in Tehran to interact with wheelchair users there on one of his regular visits home. He used the occasion to explain the motives behind what he is doing.