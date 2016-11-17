Close

Kyodo News

November 17, 2016 14:14

12:44 17 November 2016

Abe departs for talks with Trump, Putin; to discuss TPP at APEC summit

TOKYO, Nov. 17, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe departed Japan on Thursday for a weeklong trip that will include meetings with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the fringes of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Peru.

In Lima, Abe will take part in a summit on the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, signed by 12 countries including Japan and the United States, where he will seek the leaders' agreement to continue to push forward with the ratification process.

But ratification by the United States, which is necessary to bring the pact into force, is in doubt following the election of Trump, a strong opponent of TPP, as the next U.S. president. The Republican businessman has said in his campaign he would pull the United States out of the Pacific trade deal as soon as he takes office on Jan. 20.

