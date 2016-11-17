BOJ acts to curb interest rate spikes following Trump's victory

The Bank of Japan on Thursday announced its first fixed-rate buying operation since the policy's introduction in September, in a bid to curb surges in interest rates following the victory of Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race.

The BOJ said it would buy an unlimited amount of Japanese government bonds with maturities of one to three years and those with maturities of three to five years.

The central bank decided to carry out the operation "taking into account spikes in short-term and mid-term interest rates," a BOJ official said, but no financial institutions offered to sell Japanese government bonds this time.