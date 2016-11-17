Close

Kyodo News

November 17, 2016 14:14

13:13 17 November 2016

Pure gold "takoyaki" dumpling maker on display in Osaka

OSAKA, Nov. 17, Kyodo

Gold products worth over 4 billion yen ($36.82 million), including a pure gold "takoyaki" dumpling maker, were put on display Thursday at a Takashimaya department store in Osaka.

The exhibit through Monday showcases about 1,000 gold products, some of which are for sale, including the 43.2 million yen grill cooker for takoyaki, ball-shaped flour dumplings filled with minced octopus and other ingredients -- one of the emblems of Osaka's food culture.

The grill is 21 centimeters in diameter and weighs about 3 kilograms. It comes with golden toothpicks to flip and eat the dumplings with.

Kensuke Kakiuchi, a 44-year-old takoyaki shop owner who offered a cooking demonstration using the grill, said it produced great dumplings with thinner outer layers than he can make with his own cooker.

Also on display is a 2-meter-tall figure of a phoenix gilded with some 5,000 gold leaf sheets, though it is not for sale.

The exhibit also showcases a pure gold rugby ball priced at 38.88 million yen, an oval gold coin with an image of Yukimura Sanada, legendary Japanese samurai warrior of the 17th century, sold for 205,200 yen, and Buddhist altar articles.

==Kyodo

