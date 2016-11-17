Close

Kyodo News

November 17, 2016 14:14

13:33 17 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 17) Mother's Day in N. Korea

TOKYO, Nov. 17, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Mother's Day in N. Korea

-- North Korean people celebrated Mother's Day, designated in 2012 following a launch of the Kim Jong Un-led government, on Nov. 16, 2016. In Pyongyang, many people purchased flower bouquets for their mothers, while visiting Mansudae Hill to lay flowers in front of bronze statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15408/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

