Video Advisory (Nov. 17) Mother's Day in N. Korea

Mother's Day in N. Korea

-- North Korean people celebrated Mother's Day, designated in 2012 following a launch of the Kim Jong Un-led government, on Nov. 16, 2016. In Pyongyang, many people purchased flower bouquets for their mothers, while visiting Mansudae Hill to lay flowers in front of bronze statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15408/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo