14:35 17 November 2016

Court rejects demand for flight suspension at U.S. base in Okinawa

NAHA, Japan, Nov. 17, Kyodo

The Naha District Court on Thursday ordered the Japanese government to pay around 2.46 billion yen ($22.6 million) in damages to 3,395 residents due to aircraft noise from a key U.S. air base in Okinawa Prefecture, but rejected the plaintiffs' demand for a halt to flights at the base.

Presiding Judge Tetsuya Fujikura of the court's Okinawa branch recognized the emotional distress and negative impacts on the health of residents around the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma caused by the aircraft noise that he says has disrupted sleep and people's daily lives.

Fujikura said the government "has left the problem unaddressed" without taking effective measures even though the noise from the Futenma base has been an issue since the 1970s.

