Trump granddaughter's video of "PPAP" grabbing attention online

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella seems to have caught "PPAP" fever, as her video performance of the viral hit song by Japanese comedian Piko Taro is grabbing attention on social media.

Trump's daughter Ivanka shared the video of her daughter on her Instagram account earlier this week, saying, "Apologies in advance -- this may be stuck in your head all day."

Performing in pink pajamas, the young girl jumps up and down in a crib singing and dancing to the catchy, addictive tune of the viral hit "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen," which now holds a Guinness World Record as the shortest song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.