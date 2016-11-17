Sumo: Promotion-chasing Goeido toughs out 5th win to stay perfect

Yokozuna hopeful Goeido kept his eyes on the prize and muscled out winless No. 1 maegashira Aoiyama on Thursday to preserve his share of the lead a third of the way through the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

After chants of "Goeido" reverberated around Fukuoka Kokusai Center, the ozeki was given an early test by the plucky Aoiyama. But he dug in deep and sent the Bulgarian out with a two-handed shove to stay in a four-way tie at 5-0 with Mongolian yokozuna pair Hakuho and Kakuryu and rank-and-filer Sokokurai.

Goeido is in with a shot of reaching sumo's top rank after a stunning maiden title win at the Autumn meet in September, when he went 15-0 despite wrestling with his rank on the line.