S Korea's Park asks prosecutors to delay questioning to next week

South Korean President Park Geun Hye's defense lawyer asked prosecutors on Thursday to delay questioning the embattled president regarding an influence-peddling scandal until next week.

"I will fully cooperate in such a way that the questioning into the president could be held next week if allegations against the president are clarified," Yoo Young Ha said in a statement distributed to the press.

His remarks served to decline a request from prosecutors for Park to submit to questioning by Friday in the wake of the scandal involving her longtime friend, Choi Soon Sil.