Kyodo News

November 17, 2016 20:16

18:36 17 November 2016

S Korea's Park asks prosecutors to delay questioning to next week

SEOUL, Nov. 17, Kyodo

South Korean President Park Geun Hye's defense lawyer asked prosecutors on Thursday to delay questioning the embattled president regarding an influence-peddling scandal until next week.

"I will fully cooperate in such a way that the questioning into the president could be held next week if allegations against the president are clarified," Yoo Young Ha said in a statement distributed to the press.

His remarks served to decline a request from prosecutors for Park to submit to questioning by Friday in the wake of the scandal involving her longtime friend, Choi Soon Sil.

