Close

Kyodo News

November 17, 2016 20:16

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:38 17 November 2016

High-income elderly in Japan urged to pay more health care costs

TOKYO, Nov. 17, Kyodo

A Finance Ministry panel urged the government Thursday to make elderly people with higher incomes pay more for medical treatment as part of efforts to improve fiscal discipline amid Japan's rapidly graying society.

"In pursuit of restoring fiscal health, the biggest challenge is the field of social security," said a set of recommendations handed to Finance Minister Taro Aso by the advisory panel, calling for "equal shouldering of burdens based on their capacity."

From the perspective of fairness, the panel urged the government to "swiftly" revise the system of reimbursing high medical expenses to appropriately reflect the income levels of patients, as there are currently uniform payment caps for people aged 70 or older.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Nov 2016Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact
  2. 12 Nov 2016Singapore confers prestigious award on Japanese scientist
  3. 11 Nov 2016Japanese firm opens steel factory in Myanmar's Yangon
  4. 11 Nov 2016Nintendo to end production of Wii U in Japan soon
  5. 11 Nov 2016Glico partners with Thai seaweed product maker

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete