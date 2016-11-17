Rugby: Joseph makes four changes to starting XV for Wales test

The Japan run-on XV to take on Wales on Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff shows four changes from the team that started last week's win over Georgia in Tbilisi.

Head coach Jamie Joseph has opted for pace out wide and a mobile pack in naming his side Thursday as the Brave Blossoms look to repeat their heroics of June 2013, when they beat a depleted Welsh side devoid of their British and Irish Lions 23-8 in Tokyo.

Kensuke Hatakeyama brings his 76 caps of experience into the mix at tighthead prop and 1.98-meter lock Samuela Anise brings some much needed height to the line-out in the two changes made to the pack.

In the backs, Akihito Yamada and Kenki Fukuoka return on the wings.

While the set piece against both Argentina and Georgia struggled, the forwards competed well in the loose and Jospeh keeps faith with the back row of Malgene Ilaua, Shunsuke Nunomaki and Amanaki Lelei Mafi.

Anise joins up with Kyosuke Kajikawa in the second row with Hatakeyama packing down alongside Satoshi Nakatani and Shota Horie in the front row.

"We want to perform in a Japanese way and we understand the set piece is going to be tough for us, so we've been working really hard at that," Joseph told the BBC.

"We're playing big men and we understand that. So we have to be more agile at set pieces. For example at the line-out we have to be more innovative to win the ball."

Japan's 28-22 win last week was based on some resolute defense and the backs taking the opportunities when they arose.

Lomano Lava Lemeki has left the tour with a knee injury and will be missed, but Yamada and Fukuoka possess genuine pace, and they form an exciting back three with fullback Kotaro Matsushima.

The settled halfback pairing of Fumiaki Tanaka and Yu Tamura and the center partnership of Harumichi Tatekawa and Timothy Lafaele looked dangerous the longer the game went on last week. And Joseph will be hoping the forwards can provide enough ball for Japan to once again upset a side ranked higher than them in the world rankings.

"We have got a fair bit of speed and a fair bit of skill so if we get the right sort of ball and the right sort of positions then I'm confident we can score a few tries," Joseph said.

On the bench, Joseph has gone for a 6-2 split with the Yamaha Jubilo trio of Takeshi Hino, Koki Yamamoto and Heiichiro Ito providing the front-row cover.

Uwe Helu, Shuhei Matsuhashi and Yuhimaru Mimura cover the back five in the scrum with Keisuke Uchida and Amanaki Lotoahea the reserve backs.

==Kyodo