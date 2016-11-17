19:59 17 November 2016
FEATURE: Paper sumo wrestling: hobby long enjoyed by adults in Japan
By Chie Shiraishi
TOKYO, Nov. 17, Kyodo
The typical image of middle-aged Japanese men may be stiff and proper but it's bound to change when you see one group of men who are passionate about sumo matches that take place on a palm-size miniature ring with wrestlers made of cardboard.
The group, the Nihon Kamizumo (paper sumo) Kyokai, boasts a history of more than 60 years.
"Wow, he finally halted a losing streak!" exclaimed a member during the group's latest tournament held in September at the home of 56-year-old Tadahiro Yoshida, head of the group, in Tokyo's Nerima Ward.
