FEATURE: Paper sumo wrestling: hobby long enjoyed by adults in Japan

The typical image of middle-aged Japanese men may be stiff and proper but it's bound to change when you see one group of men who are passionate about sumo matches that take place on a palm-size miniature ring with wrestlers made of cardboard.

The group, the Nihon Kamizumo (paper sumo) Kyokai, boasts a history of more than 60 years.

"Wow, he finally halted a losing streak!" exclaimed a member during the group's latest tournament held in September at the home of 56-year-old Tadahiro Yoshida, head of the group, in Tokyo's Nerima Ward.