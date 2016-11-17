Close

Kyodo News

November 17, 2016 20:15

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:59 17 November 2016

FEATURE: Paper sumo wrestling: hobby long enjoyed by adults in Japan

By Chie Shiraishi
TOKYO, Nov. 17, Kyodo

The typical image of middle-aged Japanese men may be stiff and proper but it's bound to change when you see one group of men who are passionate about sumo matches that take place on a palm-size miniature ring with wrestlers made of cardboard.

The group, the Nihon Kamizumo (paper sumo) Kyokai, boasts a history of more than 60 years.

"Wow, he finally halted a losing streak!" exclaimed a member during the group's latest tournament held in September at the home of 56-year-old Tadahiro Yoshida, head of the group, in Tokyo's Nerima Ward.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Paper sumo wrestling: hobby long enjoyed by adults in Japan
  • Paper sumo wrestling: hobby long enjoyed by adults in Japan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Nov 2016Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact
  2. 12 Nov 2016Singapore confers prestigious award on Japanese scientist
  3. 11 Nov 2016Japanese firm opens steel factory in Myanmar's Yangon
  4. 11 Nov 2016Nintendo to end production of Wii U in Japan soon
  5. 11 Nov 2016Glico partners with Thai seaweed product maker

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete