Abe, Trump to meet, commitment to Japan-U.S. alliance in focus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will meet Thursday in New York, where they are expected to affirm the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance to peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

The bilateral talks are set to be Trump's first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since his election last week. It comes at a time when the world is wondering what foreign and security policies the Republican businessman will pursue.

Trump's comments during the presidential campaign, including the threat to pull U.S. military forces out of Japan and other allies if they do not pay more for their presence, have worried Tokyo about Washington's commitment to the region, which faces North Korea's nuclear threat and the rising military assertiveness of China.