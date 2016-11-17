Close

Kyodo News

November 17, 2016 23:16

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:34 17 November 2016

Abe, Trump to meet, commitment to Japan-U.S. alliance in focus

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will meet Thursday in New York, where they are expected to affirm the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance to peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

The bilateral talks are set to be Trump's first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since his election last week. It comes at a time when the world is wondering what foreign and security policies the Republican businessman will pursue.

Trump's comments during the presidential campaign, including the threat to pull U.S. military forces out of Japan and other allies if they do not pay more for their presence, have worried Tokyo about Washington's commitment to the region, which faces North Korea's nuclear threat and the rising military assertiveness of China.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Nov 2016Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact
  2. 12 Nov 2016Singapore confers prestigious award on Japanese scientist
  3. 11 Nov 2016Japanese firm opens steel factory in Myanmar's Yangon
  4. 11 Nov 2016Nintendo to end production of Wii U in Japan soon
  5. 11 Nov 2016Glico partners with Thai seaweed product maker

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete