Lotte unaffected by indictment of its vice chairman: president

Lotte Holdings Co. President Takayuki Tsukuda on Thursday downplayed the impact on its earnings of the indictment last month by South Korean prosecutors of its vice chairman for embezzlement.

"Our operating profit (for fiscal 2016) is expected to exceed 25 billion yen ($228.8 million), hitting a record high for the second consecutive year," Tsukuda said, referring to the strong performance of the conglomerate's mainstay confectionary operations.

The Tokyo-based conglomerate, which operates an array of businesses in Japan, South Korea and elsewhere, will continue to own the Japanese professional baseball team Chiba Lotte Marines, and vice chairman Shin Dong Bin will remain acting team owner, Tsukuda told Kyodo News in his first media interview since the indictment.