08:36 18 November 2016
U.S. has not given up hope for TPP, Kerry tells Kishida
LIMA, Nov. 17, Kyodo
The United States has not given up hope on ratifying the Trans-Pacific Partnership despite President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to scrap the 12-nation trade deal once he takes office in January, Secretary of State John Kerry told Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.
During a meeting in Lima, Kerry cited high expectations among U.S. business circles for the free trade agreement involving the United States, Japan and 10 other Pacific Rim countries, according to a Japanese official.
Kishida was quoted by the official as saying an early approval of the deal by the U.S. Congress would be vital for ensuring the importance of free trade.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.