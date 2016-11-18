Close

U.S. has not given up hope for TPP, Kerry tells Kishida

LIMA, Nov. 17, Kyodo

The United States has not given up hope on ratifying the Trans-Pacific Partnership despite President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to scrap the 12-nation trade deal once he takes office in January, Secretary of State John Kerry told Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

During a meeting in Lima, Kerry cited high expectations among U.S. business circles for the free trade agreement involving the United States, Japan and 10 other Pacific Rim countries, according to a Japanese official.

Kishida was quoted by the official as saying an early approval of the deal by the U.S. Congress would be vital for ensuring the importance of free trade.

