09:06 18 November 2016
Pro-, anti-death penalty lawyers debate at EU-organized symposium
By Keiji Hirano
TOKYO, Nov. 18, Kyodo
Two prominent pro- and anti-death penalty lawyers staged a heated debate Thursday at a symposium in Tokyo that sought to provide the public with varied perspectives on Japan's capital punishment system.
Yuji Ogawara, a Tokyo-based lawyer, said the death penalty should be abolished because of the possibility of miscarriage of justice.
"In Japan, a suspect is interrogated, for example, by investigators without a defense lawyer attending," he said. "Given the insufficiencies of a judicial system handled by human beings, we cannot avoid wrong judgments."
