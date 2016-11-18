Pro-, anti-death penalty lawyers debate at EU-organized symposium

Two prominent pro- and anti-death penalty lawyers staged a heated debate Thursday at a symposium in Tokyo that sought to provide the public with varied perspectives on Japan's capital punishment system.

Yuji Ogawara, a Tokyo-based lawyer, said the death penalty should be abolished because of the possibility of miscarriage of justice.

"In Japan, a suspect is interrogated, for example, by investigators without a defense lawyer attending," he said. "Given the insufficiencies of a judicial system handled by human beings, we cannot avoid wrong judgments."