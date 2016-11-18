Close

November 18, 2016

10:47 18 November 2016

Abe confident he can build relationship of trust with Trump

By Junko Horiuchi
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he was confident of building a "relationship of trust" with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump after their meeting to clarify the incoming administration's policy toward the Japan-U.S. alliance and the Asia-Pacific region.

"I will not go into details or specifics about today's discussions with President-elect Trump, but I do believe that without confidence between the two nations, an alliance would never function in the future," said Abe, who became the first foreign leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with the U.S. president-elect.

Abe told reporters after the hastily arranged talks at Trump Tower in Manhattan that he shared with Trump his "basic thinking" about various issues, but declined to reveal further details about the unofficial meeting.

