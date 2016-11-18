FEATURE: Missing Japanese cell phone found in Indonesia leads to friendship

Syahri Rochmat is a 24-year-old railway worker living in Depok, in the suburbs of Jakarta. Shota Noda is a 21-year-old student studying in Yokohama, Japan, about 5,800 kilometers away.

Rochmat and Noda did not know each other, but a missing cellular phone led to a cross-cultural friendship between the two young men.

The story began in December last year when Rochmat, who has worked at Indonesia's state-owned railways company for more than four years as a maintenance worker, was cleaning the interior of a used train imported from Japan for use in the capital and its surrounding areas.